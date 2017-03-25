Russia has given the new Power Rangers reboot a rating of 18+ due to a lesbian storyline.

The reboot of the 90s classic show features a storyline in which Trini, the yellow ranger, struggles with and eventually comes to terms with her sexual orientation.

The film was originally rated 16+ until it was criticised by Russian politician Vitaly Milonov, who is predominantly anti-LGBT, and given the 18+ rating without explanation.

However, the film will be shown in its entirety despite the lesbian storyline and the decision to show the full film has been deemed as a triumph for the country.

Just last week Russia considered banning Beauty and the Beast due to the ‘gay moment’ in the film but eventually backed down and instead gave it a 16+ rating.

A Russian law prohibits the spreading of “gay propaganda” among minors and the live-action remake, which has made Disney history, features a scene in which LeFou sings an admiring song to Gaston and dances with another man.

Original Blue Ranger actor David Yost, who is openly gay and left the series after facing harassment over his sexual orientation, has spoken out in support of the inclusion of a gay character in the new blockbuster.

“They really stepped up to the plate,” Yost said. “I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation.”

