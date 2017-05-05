A Russian newspaper columnist has gone a nonsensical rant in which she accuses Manchester of being overrun with “fat women” who turn men gay.

Alisa Titko, writing for Moscow-based Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, made the claims in her column – which quickly descended into a mess of homophobic insults and comments about the weight of the city’s female inhabitants.

“Local young women don’t mind when fat hangs down from their stomach and body – and does not fit into their jeans,” she says.

“Whatever, when they go to a nightclub they put on tight fit leggings and mini-dresses. Of course, it is hardly possible that men turn gay because girls are too fat and non-sexual. But it can influence it too.”

She went on to say that Manchester is “more tolerant to couples with non-traditional sexual orientation” than Moscow, which we’re guessing she’s not okay with.

Titko expresses shock at the existence of Manchester’s gay village – one of the city’s most notable locations. “In Manchester there is a whole part of the city for gay people. Nobody told me about it, I have found it myself when I was walking around the town.” What a horrible experience for her.

“It is the most popular place for such couples,” we’re guessing she means gay couples. “There are cafes and clubs there with small rainbow flags.”

She witnessed same-sex couples expressing their affection for one another with public displays of affection, which was clearly too much for her sensitive, homophobic disposition. She called open public displays of affection “disgusting”, and said it is “pleasure that there are no such gay streets in Moscow.”

“The fact that there are more and more people with non-traditional sexual orientation in Russia,” Titko says, is not due to the bravery of those LGBT+ to come out in such a homophobic climate, but because “their mothers did not beat them enough when they were kids. It is a measure of their immorality.”

She ends with a call to arms: “Let’s remain Russian. Let’s start normal families. Let’s give birth in legal marriages. And don’t lets mix love and debauchery.”

How about no to all of that?

