Macron has been announced as the next French President – but Russia isn’t happy about it.

The politician’s decisive victory over the far-right Front National candidate Marine Le Pen marked a huge success for liberal values over the weekend.

However, reports in the Russian media have slammed the newly-elected President, and have even gone as far as to label him a “gay psychopath”.

An article in Komsomolskaya Pravda, a Russian tabloid newspaper, criticised a picture of a shirtless Macron posing for a magazine, with the title “coming out”.

The tabloid paper wrote: “For gays, this expression means ‘out of the shadows’, to recognise you’re gay too”.

Going on to criticise him further, the paper continued: “Like all psychopaths, he believes in his higher purpose. Macron does not love France and will not fight for the French people.

Bizarrely, it appears that the Russian publication wasn’t aware that the image of Macron shirtless was photoshopped for the cover of a bi-weekly LGBT+ magazine.

Unlike Le Pen, President-Elect is a supporter of same-sex marriage, which led to some of his opponents accusing him of being closeted. However, he’s been happily married to a woman for over a decade, and has repeatedly denied the rumours and insisted that he loves his wife “very much”.

Macron secured a massive 65% of the votes over the weekend, while Le Pen had to settle for just 35%. At the age of 39, his landmark win makes him the youngest President to ever serve in France.

