A Russian businessman has labelled LGBT+ people as “filth and sick humans” in defense of a sign outside of his stores that reads “No entry for faggots”.

German Sterligov, who owns a chain of food stores in Russia, had the sign placed at the entrance of one of his stores in Moscow.

“Our planet is full of filth and sick humans,” Sterligov said in an interview with Reuters. “In front of our eyes is the historical experience of Sodom and Gomorrah when God burned these towns,” he continued, referring to the Bible story that is frequently used to justify anti-gay views.

Sterligov also praised US president Donald Trump, saying “We thank him. May God give him health.”

Alyona, one of Sterligov’s staff, agreed with her boss’ statements “as a true Christian.

“It’s our guarding talisman,” she said.

Reacting to Sterligov’s statements, Yulia Gorbunova, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, said: “It seems like they are promoting homophobia in an already homophobic society and it only leads to rising tensions. The state certainly has a responsibility to stop that and step in.”

Last month a gay man was turned away from a helpline in Russia by an operator who called him a “faggot” then outed him on social media.

The unnamed man had called ‘FROG’, a helpline for those dealing with mental health or psychological issues, in St. Petersburg. After explaining that he was gay and needed help, the operator told the man “This line isn’t for faggots,” and hung up on him.

