A Russian television channel has launched an initiative to get gay people to leave the country – by offering to pay their air fare.

In a video posted on Facebook, a host for Tsargrad TV said that ‘sodomites’ and ‘perverts’ could have their plane tickets paid for in order to get them to leave Russia.

“Just recently, California – the most liberal state in the USA by the way – proposed to facilitate the granting of green cards to Russian perverts,” said host Andrei Afanasyev.

“The staff of Tsargrad TV support this initiative. Moreover, we are ready to pay for a one-way ticket to anyone who plans to emigrate in complete earnest, and can provide a medical certificate proving that they are sodomites or have other forms of perversion,” he added.

“We really want you to move there, where you can openly submit to your sins.”

He confirmed that the channel was serious about this initiative, arguing that it “wants to do good” by getting rid of all gay people.

However, the BBC reports that is unlikely anyone would be able to take the channel up on the offer, as a gay person would be unable to produce a medical certificate because homosexuality is not considered a disease.

Tsargrad is a niche channel in Russia, which vehemently supports the country’s anti-LGBT+ president Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Putin suggested that the LGBT+ community doesn’t face persecution in Russia, despire a long-documented history of gay men being hunted, attacked and targeted in the European country.

Opening up about the state of LGBT+ rights in Russia, Putin suggests gays should be grateful that Russia isn’t like “some Muslim countries” where they can face the death penalty.

In an interview with Oliver Stone on US cable network Showtime, he said: “There is no situation like in some Muslim countries, where homosexuals face the death penalty. We have no restrictions or harassment based on gender. Moreover, many people explicitly talk about their non-traditional sexual orientation. We maintain relations with them and many of them achieve outstanding results in their activity.

“They even get state awards and orders for their achievements.”

Watch the offending video below:

More stories:

Ian McKellen shows his support as Santander cycles turn rainbow in London for Pride Month

Professional footballer gets a bum massage while on the pitch

