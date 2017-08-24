Ryan Murphy has opened up about the upcoming season of American Crime Story, subtitled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and addressed criticism about how the late fashion designer’s story will be told.

The ten-episode miniseries will retell the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by killer Andrew Cunanan.

The show hasn’t even started airing yet and it’s already embroiled in controversy concerning its fidelity to what really happened. Antonio D’Amico, the real-life boyfriend of the murdered Italian designer, lashed out at Murphy’s upcoming dramatisation of the fashion icon’s 1997 killing, saying that there is “not a trace of reality” in the upcoming drama series.

Feud: Bette and Joan, another Murphy show, was also criticised earlier this year for supposedly stretching the truth. Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland is suing FX over her portrayal in the series.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association earlier this summer, Murphy confirmed that American Crime Story will be rooted in truth. “We’ve spoken to other people who have definite ideas about what was going on with him at the time,” Murphy said.

He went on to say that the depiction of the Versace family will be ‘respectful’. “I think we’ve been very respectful to his family, particularly. Donatella had some requests about how the children were depicted in the show. I listened to that. As a father, I understood. I wasn’t interested in going there, out of respect for her.

“I think that the Versaces will like some of what we do, and I think that some of it they will be uncomfortable about. And I understand that. But we’re going off a book, and other reporting that we’ve done. I think [the show] is moving. I think it’s powerful.”

Over the years it has been alleged that Versace was living with HIV at the time of his death. He kept this hidden from the public, a decision Murphy understands and one that will feature on the upcoming FX series. “You could literally lose your business, lose everything that you had,” he said. “Versace’s company was about to go public, and he was terrified of anything negative coming out about his personal life. We delve into that in the show.”

Penelope Cruz will play Donatella Versace in the Ryan Murphy-produced series. Edgar Ramirez will star as Gianni Versace, with Darren Criss as Cunanan, and Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story comes to FX in 2018. BBC Two will air the show in the UK.

More stories:

Katy Perry unleashes bonkers, basketball-themed ‘Swish Swish’ video – WATCH

Colton Haynes bulges out of his thong in explicit ‘Rough Night’ scene – NSFW

