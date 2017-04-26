The first season of Ryan Murphy’s latest camp-as-tits anthology series Feud wrapped up over the weekend, and while work is only just beginning on the next instalment, it seems to TV honcho is already one step ahead when it comes to finding new stories to tell.

After charting Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’s infamous Hollywood battles, and with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous relationship set to feature in season two, Murphy is reportedly hoping to chart and an all-male Feud for season three. And a bit of a gay one, at that.

Teasing season three’s theme, Murphy told Vanity Fair: “I have one good idea, but I have to get the right actors.

“It’s something Mark Ruffalo and I had talked about hearing. He’s a buddy of mine from The Normal Heart, so we talked about something, but I don’t know yet. I haven’t locked into it.”

Asked if the he’d be exploring a gay man’s quarrel over the course of the series, the Glee creator teased: “Well, one of the characters is gay.”

While the prospect of a big gay feud is certainly an exciting one, viewers have plenty of time to speculate over the identity of season three’s mysterious gay subject – work on the series isn’t set to begin for another year and a half.

More stories:

Husband of gay police officer killed in Paris attack delivers heartbreaking eulogy

Gay bobsleigh star Simon Dunn breaks silence over nude photo leak