Ryan Murphy has teased a monster from the new season of American Horror Story on Instagram, and fans are wondering whether it’s based on Donald Trump.

Murphy, who created the show (among countless others), shared a sketch of a monstrous creature that will feature on the upcoming seventh season of the hit show. The monster looks like the lovechild of an elephant and Twisty the Clown, the villain from American Horror Story’s fourth season.

Murphy captioned the image “American Horror Story Season 7 tease”.

Fans are now wondering whether the monster is a reference to president Donald Trump. An elephant is often used to depict the Republican party, and Murphy has already teased that the upcoming season will feature the 2016 presidential election.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, Murphy said “The season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Interesting indeed. So, does this elephant monster remind you of Trump?

American Horror Story’s 7th season begins in September. Series mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning for the next run, along with new star Billy Eichner.

