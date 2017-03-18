Ryan Murphy’s a busy man because, in addition to Feud, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and American Crime Story, he’s just announced another television project, Pose.

Deadline reports that the new show will be set in New York City in the year 1986.

According to Murphy, it will explore “the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City; the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”

Ball culture refers to an underground LGBT subculture in the US where people compete for trophies and prizes at events known as balls.

Most of the show has been kept under wraps, though American Crime Story producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are on board.

However, what sets Pose apart from Murphy’s other shows is that it is expected to star a cast of “largely new and unknown performers.”

The series is set for a 2018 premier, so we’ve still got some time to wait.

In the meantime, you can watch Feud starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, or gear yourselves up for the newest season of American Horror Story later this year.

