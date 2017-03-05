2016’s Deadpool was one of the year’s biggest films, and its sequel is due out next year.

Despite it being a year away, that hasn’t stopped stopped Ryan Reynolds from teasing it, and more.

A preview for the film was released on Reynolds’ YouTube channel yesterday (March 4), spoofing Superman.

Deadpool, played by Reynolds, jumps into a telephone box and begins changing into his costume after witnessing a crime. During the costume change, Reynolds presses his best assets against the glass, giving us a magical view.

Reynolds previously voiced his desire for Deadpool, who identifies as pansexual, to have a boyfriend in the sequel, but we’ll have to wait and see.

While we patiently wait for the film to drop, and more amazing scenes like this, you can watch the teaser below:

