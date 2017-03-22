Ryan Reynolds is busy promoting his new science-fiction film, Life, with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal – but much like the movie, their latest interview went in a rather strange direction.

The seriously handsome duo were chatting about the opening shot of the movie, which is one single long shot, when Ryan appeared to allude to his manhood.

“I love big one-ers,” joked the Hollywood hunk. “It’s a big one-er. It’s also pillow talk with my wife.”

“Nailed that big one-er,” continued the giggling star.

When Jake contemplated “what is a two-er?”, the gag became too much for Ryan, who burst out laughing.

“This is such a useless interview,” added Jake.

It’s clear these two get along like a house on fire, but you’ve got to feel a little sorry for the poor interviewer who didn’t actually manage to get an answer during the whole five-minute chat.

In the film, the crew aboard the international space station are on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars.

But as they conduct their research, the rapidly evolving life-form proves far more intelligent and terrifying than anyone could have imagined.

Life is out in the UK on Friday (March 24)

