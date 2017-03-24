Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are having a serious bromance at the moment.

The Hollywood hunks are starring together in space horror film Life, which came out in the UK today (March 24).

They’re doing a promotional tour for the movie together, and in their latest appearance, things got a little flirty.

Facing questions that people have asked about them on Google, one popped up querying: “Can Jake Gyllenhaal kiss?”

Ryan immediately lunged at Jake to test the theory, but sadly the Donnie Darko star was having none of it.

Such a spoilsport, Jake.

It’s not the first time these two have got a little naughty during an interview. Earlier this week, Ryan told Jake about his, erm, “big one” during a NSFW interview.

