The teenage son of This Morning presenters Rylan and Dan Clark-Neal has ‘come out’ for LGBT equality as part of a new gay rights campaign.

17-year-old Cameron, who is former Big Brother contestant Dan’s son from a previous relationship, has joined Stonewall’s ‘Come Out for LGBT’ campaign to encourage both gay and straight people to help make their homes, workplaces and schools a safer environment for LGBT+ people.

The teenager is the step-son of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side host Rylan, who married Dan in 2015 after meeting during the former police officer’s appearance on the show two years before.

Dan proudly shared a picture of himself, his husband Rylan and son Cameron sporting t-shirts bearing the slogan ‘Come Out for LGBT’ on twitter on Sunday night (September 10).

In the tweet, which was retweeted by Rylan, Dan wrote: “My son stands beside us in support of the #LGBT community. We all have a part to play, so #ComeOutForLGBT with us & @stonewalluk”

Rylan previously spoke about his relationship with Cameron, saying: “I look at him like he’s my own. He can talk to me – I’m Dad, but he can talk to me about sex! I’ll say, ‘As long as you’re being safe!’

“If that was Dan, he’d be like, ‘Stop it, Dad!'”

Despite being a full-time step-dad to Cameron, 28-year-old This Morning host says having kids of his own is something that’s still in the pipeline.

He told The Sun earlier this year: “I’m already a stepdad but, of course, I’d like to have kids. Since day one I’ve always wanted kids. I love babies.

“It’s always on the table, it’s just when the time is right.”

The former X Factor star added: “If I did have a baby, I’d be the sort to want a year off just to be a dad. There’s a lot that I’ve got to look at.”

Openly gay football referee Ryan Atkin, actor and director Jake Graf and DJ Ruth Russell are among the other public figures to come out in support of Stonewall’s latest campaign.

