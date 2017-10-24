Sabrina the Teenage Witch is making a comeback.

The iconic teen series, which originally ran from 1996 to 2003, is returning to screens on US network The CW at a yet to be revealed date in 2018.

While little is known about the reboot, a new casting call has finally teased some details about the new show, and it looks set to be a major departure from the series fans know and love.

In fact, it sounds like producers are taking inspiration from Buffy The Vampire slayer in terms of the tone for the new series.

The casting call read: “Female, Open Ethnicity, to play 16.

“Sabrina is a half-human, half-witch, empowered young woman just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Sabrina’s intelligent, compassionate, and brave to the point of recklessness.

“She is fiercely loyal to her family and friends; wickedly funny and in the middle of a star-crossed romance with her classmate Harvey Kinkle. She challenges witch-doctrine at every turn. She is all that stands between us an the Forces of Darkness that threaten our world.”