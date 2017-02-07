Sainsbury’s have addressed an ongoing problem surrounding the year’s most romantic holiday with the launch of a new range of simple but sweet Valentine’s Days cards for same-sex couples.

The cards, start at £1.99 and will be stocked in nearly 500 stores across the UK, feature illustrations of two men and two women with the words ‘You + Me’ and a heart.

“Choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day card is a personal and sentimental experience, which is why we’re pleased to offer new same-sex cards and give all of our love-stricken customers the ability to choose the card that’s right for them,” said Director of Commercial at Sainsbury’s Argos, James Brown.

The moves comes as part of the retailer’s goal to be more inclusive and support the LGBT society. Last year, more than 2,000 Sainsbury’s staff marched in Pride events around the UK.

The supermarket also has an active LGBT network of nearly 600 members including colleagues, stakeholders and organisations that come together to share experiences and contribute ideas to further support LGBT colleagues.

This is the first time Sainsbury’s have represented same-sex couples on cards. The gesture is small but it’s good to finally see same-sex relationships represented in this way.

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue