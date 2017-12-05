Actor Sam Heughan stripped off yet again on Starz series Outlander this week.
The popular drama stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married World War II nurse who finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743, where she encounters Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becomes embroiled in a secret uprising.
While the third season only just started, producers have wasted no time in making Heughan, 37, get his kit off for viewers at home.
Take a look below:
It’s not the first time the actor’s been required to take off his clothes for the role either:
Bless the executives over at the Starz network.