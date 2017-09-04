Sam Smith has officially announced his brand new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’.

After teasing his return to the charts after a two-year absence last week, the British soul singer took to social media to unveil the track’s name and accompanying artwork first thing on Monday morning (September 4).

Sharing a picture of himself sat on an overgrown kerbside holding what appears to be a vinyl edition of the single, Sam write: ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single… [heart emoji] you all.”

‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ will be the first single from the 25-year-old’s as-yet untitled second studio album, which is expected to follow later in the year.

Teasing his new material in a message to fans last week week, Sam revealed: “I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer added: “I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

While little is known about Sam’s sophomore album, the Oscar-winner is rumoured to have worked with everyone from super-producers Naughty Boy and Timbaland to chart-topping pop trio Clean Bandit.

Sam also shared some pictures from the set of his new music video last month, and if the male model we believe is appearing in the visual does indeed turn out to have landed a starring role, we’d say fans are in for a treat.

Whatever he’s about to serve up, expectations with be high after the success of In the Lonely Hour, which was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015 and has shifted an estimated 7 million copies worldwide.

”Too Good at Goodbyes’ out this Friday.

