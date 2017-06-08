Sam Smith is gearing up to release his second album.

The singer shot to fame when he released his debut album In The Lonely Hour in 2014 to rave reviews, and the LP went on the become one of the best selling of the year.

After a successful run of singles, the singer stepped away from the limelight following his Oscar win for James Bond theme Writing On The Wall last year, and fans have been missing him.

After almost a year of silence, the singer returned to Instagram yesterday (June 7) to share a series of pictures of himself working hard in the studio on his follow-up project.

Recording x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Recording x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Smith later tweeted: “Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!”

While there’s still no official release date, it looks as though the album could be coming sooner than fans expected.