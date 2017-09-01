He promised just two days ago that something was coming “very, very” soon, and Sam Smith has lived up to his word after announcing he’ll be unleashing new music on the world as soon as next week (September 8).

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer, who’s been flying under the radar for the last 18 months as he records the follow-up to 2014’s multi-million-selling In the Lonely Hour, has revealed on social media that’s he’ll be releasing his eagerly-anticipated new single next Friday (September 8).

As well as changing his social media cover banners to read ‘Sam Smith: September 8’, 25-year-old Sam also shared a picture of a new billboard in London announcing his comeback.

“Morning London,” the star captioned the snap.

Morning London x pic.twitter.com/eDbRPuz3vc — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 1, 2017

Teasing new material in a message to fans earlier this week, Sam revealed: “I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

The Oscar-winning star added: “I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

While little is known about Sam’s sophomore album, he’s rumoured to have worked with everyone from super-producers Naughty Boy and Timbaland to chart-topping pop trio Clean Bandit.

The singer also shared some pictures from the set of his new music video last month, and if the male model we believe is appearing in the visual does indeed turn out to have landed a starring role, we’d say fans are in for a treat.

Whatever Sam’s about to serve up, expectations with be high after the success of In the Lonely Hour, which was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015 and has shifted an estimated 7 million copies worldwide.

Will the new music live up to the incredibly high bar Sam has already set? We’ll find out next Friday…

