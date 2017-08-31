It’s been two long years since we last heard new music from Sam Smith, but for those of us who’ve been waiting anxiously for new material from the British soul sensation, there’s good news: that wait is almost over.

In a surprise email newsletter to fans, the ‘Stay with Me’ singer has revealed that his brand new era is set to begin imminently, with something coming “very, very, very, very,” soon.

Sharing two pictures of himself in the studio, Sam addresses his “beautiful fans” as he writes: “First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely.

“I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you,” he says.

Teasing the possibility of new music coming as soon as this Friday, the 25-year-old Oscar-winning artist continues: “The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon.”

He adds: “I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

While little is known about Sam’s sophomore album, he’s rumoured to have worked with everyone from super-producers Naughty Boy and Timbaland to chart-topping pop trio Clean Bandit.

The singer also shared some pictures from the set of his new music video last month, and if the male model we believe is appearing in the visual does indeed turn out to have landed a starring role, we’d say fans are in for a treat.

Whatever Sam’s about to serve up, expectations with be high after the success of debut LP In the Lonely Hour, which was named Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2015 and has shifted an estimated 7 million copies since being released three years ago.

Given Sam’s track record on the charts, however, we don’t think’s we’ve got any reason to worry…

h/t: Idolator

