Sam Smith might be one of the most successful gay stars on the planet, but the 25-year-old has revealed he’s subjected homophobic abuse “on a daily basis”.

The ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ singer told the Herald Sun that he hoped his songs would help promote tolerance around the world at a time when gay rights continue to be challenged.

Sam revealed that one of the tracks on his forthcoming album The Thrill of It All, set to be released this Friday (November 3), is about a boy coming out to his father and tackles the subject of homosexuality head on.

“‘Him’ is my version of a hymn,” Sam explained. “It was important for me to speak about my views on that issue on this album instead of just being about love and relationships.”

The singer went on to explain how he wrote it in a shower in Sydney the morning after a night out at a gay club.

He added that he was proud to be living in an era where he can use male male pronouns in his lyrics, but understands he may face a backlash from some members of his global audience.

“We’ll see when I start singing ‘Him’ in certain parts of the world,” Sam said. “I hope people listen and accept, but there’s people who aren’t going to.

“I get homophobic abuse on a daily basis on social media.”

Sam’s second studio album The Thrill of It All is out this Friday, 3 November.

