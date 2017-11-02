Sam Smith has become the latest singer to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, and it was filled with surprises.

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer appeared in the skit for The Late Late Show with James Corden which saw renditions of Smith’s biggest hits, including ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘I’m not The Only One’.

During the skit, Smith discussed his recent weight loss and declared his love for girl band Fifth Harmony.

The 25-year-old said he wants to “walk down the aisle in heels” to ‘Work From Home’ and have a funeral for his “single self”.

“I’m in a coffin and there’s a PowerPoint presentation about my single life… and then I raise from the coffin, and then everyone takes off their black clothes and they’re wearing white. And then the wedding begins,” he jokes.

Corden later surprises Smith by picking up the girls of Fifth Harmony who squeeze into the back of the car as Smith exclaims: “I’m actually shaking! Oh my god this is my dream.”

Now, when are we going to get a Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony collaboration?

You can watch the episode below:

