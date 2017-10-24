Sam Smith has gushed that he’s “happy” in a new relationship, two weeks after he was pictured kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen Show this week that he was off the market.

As Ellen grilled him on his love life, she asked: “You’re not single right now anymore, right?”

Sam replied: “No, I’m not, which is crazy. ”

The 25-year-old continued: “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy.

“I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird.”

News of Sam’s romance with American actor Flynn first broke earlier this month, when the pair were pictured looking loved-up on the streets of New York.

The pictures were published just days after Brandon, who plays troubled high schooler Justin Foley on Netflix’s hit teen drama series, publicly confirmed himself as part of the LGBT+ community for the first time.

In a post urging Australians to vote for marriage equality in the country’s ongoing postal survey on the issue, the 24-year-old wrote: “Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us.

“Fuck that. We’ve been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us…”

Meanwhile, Sam, who is gearing up to release second studio album The Thrill of It All on November 3, recently opened up about experimenting with female clothing, saying he feels “as much a woman” as he does a man.

More stories:

RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens

Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge