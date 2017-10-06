He might have been pictured smooching 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in New York recently, but Sam Smith has admitted he feels “behind” his peers when it comes to dating.

The 25-year-old singer, who’s currently battling for a fourth week atop the UK Top 40 chart with comeback single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’, told Billboard that growing up as “the only gay guy” in his village couple before suddenly being propelled to global super-stardom meant that finding love hadn’t been easy.

“I do feel I’m a bit behind in my relationships,” Sam confessed. “I wish I’d been in a long-term relationship by this age. But then, I didn’t move to London until I was 19. I’d grown up in an area where I was the only gay guy in school, the only gay guy in my village.

“I’d definitely be emotionally richer now if I’d had a long-term ­relationship, but if it wasn’t easy while I was growing up, it’s hardly going to be any easier for me now, is it?”

Sam, whose set to release his eagerly-anticipated second studio album The Thrill of It All on November 3, also revealed that he’s recently become more comfortable with the idea of fame.

“I’m convinced it’s how you hold yourself,” he said. “If you don’t act famous, you won’t feel it, and you won’t draw the attention. When I go to a gay club now, it’s mostly fine because I’m there to have a good time like everyone else.

“If I end up really drunk and someone comes up to me, I’m always polite.”

There is one fan request he won’t grant in the clubs, however: taking a picture.

“Because I’m drunk, and I’ll look awful. Who wants a bad picture of themselves out there in the world?”

We couldn’t agree more Sam.

