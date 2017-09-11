Sam Smith has revealed he’s still on the hunt for a boyfriend.

The star, who rose to the top of the charts back in 2014 with his debut album In The Lonely Hour, has revealed that despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, he’s still not managed to find himself a decent man.

He’s known for his heart-wrenching ballads about break-ups and unrequited love, and it looks like his new album is set to continue that theme.

“I’m still very, very single,” he told Beats 1. “I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single.

“It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

“People are going to see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through,” he added.

While little is known about the upcoming record, we do know that the standard edition will feature 10 tracks and the deluxe version will include 14 – so there’ll be plenty more Sam to go round.

Oh, and if you’ve not taken a look at the hunky male model expected to star in the single’s upcoming video, we suggest you do so immediately.

Listen to Too Good at Goodbyes below:

