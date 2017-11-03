Will & Grace was welcomed back to US TV screens with open arms last months following an 11-year absence – and it seems the newly-revived sitcom has at least one high-profile superfan in the form of Sam Smith.

Speaking to NME, the British soul singer waxed lyrical about the beloved NBC comedy series, admitting he’d be up for making an appearance on the show alongside star Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Meghan Mullally.

“I’m f**king obsessed”, Sam said. “I wanna meet all of them.”

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer, whose eagerly-anticipated second studio album The Thrill of It All was released in the UK on Friday (November 3) admitted that appearing in an episode of Will & Grace, which previously boasted cameo appearances from the likes of Cher and Madonna, would be a “dream” come true.

“I wanna be in an episode,” Sam said. “That would be my dream.”

He added: “Please put this in the interview.”

So just how likely is a Sam Smith will & Grace cameo? Well, given that the series has has already been renewed for a tenth season by NBC, it’s certainly not out of the question for this time next year.

Obviously, the only question is just who Sam could play: A younger love interest for Will or Jack? A late replacement for the legendary Rosario? Karen’s dealer? The possibilities are endless…

