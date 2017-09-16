At just 25, he’s already one of the most high profile gay pop stars in the world, but it turns out that Sam Smith was readily accepting of his sexuality from an early age.

In a world exclusive interview with Sir Elton John in Attitude’s October issue – available to download and in shops now – the Oscar-winning singer reveals that he’d come out as gay to family and close friends before he’d even hit his teens.

“I’d just finished primary school, going into secondary school, and I came out to my best friends when I was nine or 10,” the ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer reveals.

“I was very sure of, and in, myself. When I told my mum she said she always knew, she said that she knew when I was three, and my dad just asked if I was absolutely sure.

“I think my dad was scared for me, because of his own life experience… I think he saw a lot of kids get bullied and just felt really nervous for me. Especially when, at 16 or 17, I used to wear a lot of make-up and dressed very differently at school.

“He didn’t have a problem with it, but he was really worried about me.”

Asked by Sir Elton whether he was bullied during his adolescence, Sam replies: “I’ve always said I wasn’t because I don’t think my experience was as bad as others I’ve heard of, but when I look back at it now, it wasn’t the easiest time.

“I was lucky, I had a very good group of friends around me, but some of the other boys could be absolutely awful to me at times.

“It’s nothing that has scarred me, though.”

