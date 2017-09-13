In the new issue of Attitude Magazine – available to download and in shops now – Sam Smith finally reveals how he really felt about the controversy surrounding his speech at the Oscars last year.

The Too Good at Goodbyes singer took home the Best Original Song prize for his James Bond theme Writing’s On The Wall in 2016, but immediately sparked an online backlash with his acceptance speech in which he suggested he was the first gay man to win an Oscar.

The outcry became so intense that it reached a point where it was all too much for the star, and he ended up leaving social media completely in a bid to separate himself from the controversy, telling fans at the time: “I’m logging off for a while. Some Martinis shaken not stirred are definitely in order.”

In an eye-opening interview with gay icon Elton John for our latest issue, Sam discusses everything from his upcoming album to his love life, and reveals how the online backlash left him feeling.

“Basically, I just fucked up. I was so nervous,” he admits.

“I’d read Sir Ian McKellen’s interview the day before saying that no openly gay man had ever won the Oscar for best actor, and in that moment my brain and my mouth didn’t work together. That’s nerves for you.

“It made me really said for a few weeks afterwards, I was really upset. But my intentions were good. I met Ian afterwards and we had a laugh about it. I’m at peace with it now,” he adds.

Elsewhere in his chat with Elton, Sam opens up about the process of writing for his new album and his competitive friendship with fellow Brit singer Ed Sheeran, and he also teases which Hollywood star he’s got a major crush on.

