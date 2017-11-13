Sam Smith has opened up about what he gets up to in the bedroom.

The multi-award winning singer, who recently graced the cover of Attitude, has been having an amazing few weeks after his album hit the #1 spot on both sides of the Atlantic.

In his latest interview, Sam told The Kyle and Jackie O Show about what he’s like when he, erm, gets down to it.

He told the pair: “I like to take my time… I like to love make…”

Last month, the star revealed that he’s “happy” in a new relationship, after he was pictured kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen Show that he was off the market. As Ellen grilled him on his love life, she asked: “You’re not single right now anymore, right?”

Sam replied: “No, I’m not, which is crazy. ”

The 25-year-old continued: “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy.

“I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” he added.

News of Sam’s romance with American actor Flynn first broke earlier this month, when the pair were pictured looking loved-up on the streets of New York.