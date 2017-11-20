Sam Smith has revealed how he had to “grab” his balls to sing in front of actor Tom Hardy.

The singer recently confirmed that he’s in a relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, but previously admitted that he had a crush on Hollywood hunk Tom last year.

Speaking to Elvis Duran for iHeartRadio.com, Smith revealed this week how he spotted the Mad Max actor at the Academy Awards ceremony last year.

The singer was performing his Bond theme ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ at the awards ceremony when he spotted Hardy in the audience, a moment which he described as “painful”.

He said: “When I sing that, it actually hurts. I’ve got to grab my balls to sing it.”

He continued: “When you’re singing in front of Tom Hardy, it’s just not cool. I wanted to look sexy in front of him, and I didn’t.”

However, the night wasn’t all bad as the ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer won an Oscar for his Bond song.

That’s one hell of a silver lining.

