Sam Smith has slammed Australia’s equal marriage vote.

The Attitude cover star has hit back at the idea that equality for LGBT+ people is still up for debate in 2017.

When asked about the vote during an appearance on morning show Sunrise, Smith was quick to share his views.

He said: “We shouldn’t be having this discussion in 2017. But it is great that it is happening.”

The British singer sent fans into a frenzy last week after he was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn during a recent trip to New York, just weeks after declaring he was “very, very single.”

The pair looked loved up in Manhattan’s West Village as they were seen holding hands and even sharing a kiss in view of the paparazzi.

Meanwhile Sam recently admitted that a painful break-up during the recording of his upcoming second studio album almost lead to him quitting music altogether.

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer, who scored a third week at Number One on the UK Top 40 Singles chart with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ reveals in the October issue of Attitude: “There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place. I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice.

“Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn’t write for about two months.

“My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more.”

