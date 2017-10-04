Personal heartbreak might have almost scuppered the making of his upcoming second studio album, but it seems like love is on the cards once again for Sam Smith.

The British singer has sent fans into a frenzy after he was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn during a recent trip to New York, just weeks after declaring he was “very, very single.”

The pair looked loved up indeed as they walked around Manhattan’s West Village during the visit; holding hands and even sharing a kiss in view of the paparazzi.

The pictures come just weeks after 23-year-old Brandon, who stars as troubled high schooler Justin Foley on Netflix’s hit teen drama series, came out publicly in an Instagram post in which he urged Australians to vote for marriage equality.

The Miami-born actor publicly confirmed himself as part of the LGBT+ community for the first time as he wrote: “Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us.

“Fuck that. We’ve been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us…”

Meanwhile Sam, 25, who also called on Australians to back marriage equality last month, recently admitted that a painful break-up during the recording of his upcoming second studio album almost lead to him quitting music altogether.

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer, who scored a third week at Number One on the UK Top 40 Singles chart with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ reveals in the October issue of Attitude: “There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place. I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice.

“Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn’t write for about two months.

“My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more.”

Read Sam’s full interview in the October issue of Attitude – out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

