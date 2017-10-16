Sam Smith has revealed he’ll be donating money towards Australia’s equal marriage campaign.

The 25-year-old singer is set to perform at the Sydney Opera House in January for a one-time show – and though tickets haven’t even been released yet, Smith will donate a third of the sales to the Australian same-sex campaign, according to News.com.au.

Sam previously slammed the country’s controversial poll, stating: “We shouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Janine Middleton, the Australian Marriage Equality co-chair, said: “Sam knows all too well about the challenges faced by LGBTI Australians and his generosity towards them will help us achieve fairness and equality for all.

“Sam doesn’t need to do this, he isn’t Australian but he understands what it feels like to be in a relation that isn’t considered equal.”

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer lent his voice to the campaign for equality Down Under after skywriting encouraging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage was spotted over Sydney last month.

Sam took to social media just hours after the stunt was first reported to ask Australians to “change things for the better.”

“Can’t believe my eyes. ‘Vote No’ being written in the sky over Sydney from people against equal marriage,” the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Come on beautiful Australia…. Let’s change things for the better. LOVE LOVE LOVE is LOVE.”

More recently, the former Attitude cover star previously revealed he was “a bit behind” in relationships after he was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

