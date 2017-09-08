He might be good at goodbyes, but it’s time to say hello to Sam Smith once more.

After a week of teasing, the Grammy-winning singer has finally unveiled his comeback single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’, and true to form, it’s an emotional ride from start to finish.

‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ is the first to be lifted from Sam’s as-yet untitled second studio album, which is set to follow later this year.

While little is known about the record, we do know that the standard edition will feature 10 tracks and the deluxe version will include 14 – so there’ll be plenty more Sam to go round.

Oh, and if you’ve not taken a look at the hunky male model expected to star in the single’s upcoming video, we suggest you do so immediately.

Listen to ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ below:

