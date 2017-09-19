Sam Smith has urged Australians to back equal marriage as the country begins to cast ballots in a non-binding postal vote on the issue of LGBT+ equality.

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer lent his voice to the campaign for equality Down Under after skywriting encouraging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage was spotted over Sydney on Sunday morning (September 17).

Sam, who has marked his recent return to the top of charts with a world exclusive interview with Sir Elton John in Attitude’s October issue – available to download and in shops now – took to social media just hours after the stunt was first reported to ask Australians to “change things for the better.”

“Can’t believe my eyes. ‘Vote No’ being written in the sky over Sydney from people against equal marriage,” the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Come on beautiful Australia…. Let’s change things for the better. LOVE LOVE LOVE is LOVE.”

Can’t believe my eyes. ‘Vote No’ being written in the sky over Sydney from people against equal marriage — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 17, 2017

Come on beautiful Australia…. Let’s change things for the better. LOVE LOVE LOVE is LOVE. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 17, 2017

The singer’s comments come as the November 7 deadline for ballots to be returned draws nearer. The controversial poll has already divided Australia’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Just hours after rugby union star Israel Folau revealed his opposition to same-sex marriage on Twitter last week, his teammate David Pocock, pointedly tweeted his intention to vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming vote.

Heartbroken at what I just saw written in the sky over one of my favourite cities in the world. I love you Sydney. Come on beautiful Australia……. LOVE IS LOVE. LOVE IS LOVE. LOVE IS LOVE. A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Other prominent Aussie stars including Chris Hemsworth and Kylie and Danni Minogue have already come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign, though Australian tennis legend Margaret Court has expressed her opposition to LGBT+ equality, even going so far as to argue that same-sex marriage could lead to the end of Christmas in Australia.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

Watch the video for Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ below:

