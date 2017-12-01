Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might only have announced their engagement on Monday (November 27), but it looks like some of Britain’s biggest stars are already staking their claim for that coveted wedding singer spot.

Yep, Sam Smith has revealed he would love to perform at Harry and Meghan’s big day, which is set to take place at Windsor Castle next May.

He told The Sun: “I’m obsessed. I want to sing at the wedding. Oh my god I’d love to, it would be a dream.”

He added: “I’d have to wear a dress and crown though.”

Sam’s latest record The Thrill Of It All might have topped charts around the globe, but the 25-year-old isn’t convinced he’d be Harry and Meghan’s go-to, saying: “They might actually hate my music.”

Sam also touched on Prince Harry’s speech at the Attitude Awards this year, which saw him accept Attitude’s Legacy Award on Princess Diana’s behalf.

He said: “I met Harry once, at the James Bond premiere in the Royal Albert Hall, and he also did this amazing speech at the Attitude Awards, and it was really, really beautiful.”

Watch Prince Harry’s Attitude Awards speech below:

