Sam Smith made an appearance at The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar on Thursday night (October 12).

The 25-year-old singer, who recently slammed Australia’s equal marriage vote and opened up about his controversial Oscars speech, revealed he was thrilled to “celebrate being gay”.

Speaking to the Press Association, Smith said: “This is my first Attitude Awards ever and I am so excited to just be around everyone and celebrate being gay with everyone.”

The ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ singer added that he was feeling anxious about the release of his second album The Thrill Of It All.

“I feel really lucky – I was really scared before releasing my second album that people wouldn’t want to hear me sing again, I feel really welcomed the last few weeks.”

He continued: “I love singing, I’ve missed being out and singing live and meeting the fans. Being with fans just makes me happy, that’s the only way I can explain it.”

Earlier this month, Smith was snapped kissed 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn before claiming he’s a “bit behind” in his relationships.

The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar saw some of the biggest names pack out London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12) to celebrate the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.

Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a sixth year, the annual awards are dedicated to honouring those who inspire and make change, make LGBT+ lives easier, influence and entertain, or quite simply give us life – check out a full list of winners here.

