A gay couple have been featured in a new advert by Google.

The advert for Google Home features a same-sex couple going about their morning routine with their two children. The pair both ask Google Home for their schedules for the day, before deciding which of them will take the kids to school. The advert was created to promote a new feature for Google Home, which recognises different voices.

It’s the latest in a growing list of adverts by major brands that feature LGBT+ people.

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola released a hilarious new commercial sees a hunky pool boy inspire some really quite understandable thirst in a brother-sister due, who both race to impress their guest with a refreshing Coca-Cola.

Lush released an advert for Valentine’s Day featuring gay couples. The cosmetics company shared an image of a gay couple sharing a bath together on Twitter along with a banner on their website featuring a lesbian couple.

Despite this progress, there are still few LGBT+ faces in mainstream advertising. In a recent study of over 2,000 self-identifying gay and bisexual millennial men in the UK, two-thirds said that LGBT+ people were not shown enough in advertising campaigns. 52% of respondents thought that LGBT+ people were ‘invisible’ in mainstream advertising.

49% of those who answered said that they’d be more inclined to support brand’s that feature LGBT+ in their adverts.

Watch the ad below:

