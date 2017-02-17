The National Football League (NFL) has teamed up with The Ad Council and advertising agency R/GA to create a moving instalment in the ‘Love Has No Label’ equality series.

Filmed at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida during the NFL Pro Bowl in January, the new film sees a “Kiss Cam” hone in on fans highlight the different faces of love and friendship.

At one point, the camera hones in an a man and a woman stood next to each other, until the man turns the other way to kiss his boyfriend instead. Another of the gay couple’s featured includes a man who survived last June’s tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub.

In a city still recovering from the tragedy, in which 49 people lost their lives in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, it’s a tear-jerking sight.

Throughout the advert, the NFL logo, and the logos of various NFL teams, are shown to highlight their support for equality.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Eric Jannon, an executive creative director at R/GA, said: “The message is not political, it’s apolitical. We’ll keep embracing diversity regardless of what’s going on in the White House.”

Watch the heartwarming clip below: