Same-sex marriage has officially become legal in Slovenia today. The law was originally passed ten months ago after a referendum rejected a draft that would also have granted adoption rights.

According to Politco, a lesbian couple will be getting married today (February 25) in celebration of the move.

Ksenija Klampfer, who will be hosting the lesbian wedding, said: “We are very happy and proud that we will perform the first same-sex wedding.”

“We believe that such marriages are an important step towards formation of an inclusive society where people have equal rights.”

LGBT activists have praised the move, but state there is more work to be done.

Lana Gobec for the Legebitra LGBT rights group, said: “This is a big step forward. But we will continue to strive for complete equality of heterosexual and same-sex couples.”

While the law gives couples the same rights as heterosexual ones, it still bans them from jointly adopting children.

