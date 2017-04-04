Sarah Harding has admitted that she’s lost contact with her former Girls Aloud bandmates.

The group, who were formed on Pop stars: The Rivals, went on to become the most successful girl group of all time in the UK thanks to their astonishing run of Top Ten hits.

But after their Ten: The Hits tour came to an end, it seems that Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh’s close friendship left the other two out of the loop.

“We’ve not seen each other properly for years but Nadine and I still message each other,” she explained.

“Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola [Roberts] are really close but Nadine and I are much more independent. We might have gone our separate ways but we were like sisters for years, so I’ll always care about them,” she told OK! Magazine.

Despite being estranged from the once close band, Sarah went on to reveal that she still hopes that the band will reunite at some point in the future.

“I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon, but I’d love the chance to do something again,” she said. “A lot of our fans would love us to come back so we’ll have to see what happens.”

However, with Cheryl recently giving birth to her first child with One Direction’s Liam Payne – we’re still in shock tbh – it doesn’t look like a comeback will be happening any time soon.

Speaking of Chezza’s new mum status, Sarah added: ‘I’m really happy for her. Cheryl has been broody for years. I think she’s wanted a baby since Kimberley [Walsh] first fell pregnant.’

