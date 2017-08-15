As one fifth of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding spent a decade as part of the world’s most successful girlbands, but it seems the singer doesn’t have much time for the all-female groups of today.

The ‘Love Machine’ singer has faced a furious backlash online after branding US girl group Fifth Harmony “slutty” n a chat with fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chad this week.

In a clip shown during Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Sarah was asked whether she knew of the ‘Work From Home’ singers, who finished in third place on the second season of X Factor USA back in 2012.

“Yes”, Sarah replied. “Those slutty ones.”

She continued: “They all wear next to nothing, all the girlbands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells, sex sells.

“Obviously when [Girls Aloud] were touring we didn’t wear much because it was so hot, but when they do the videos and it’s all slut-drops and all that, you know twerking… Come on.

The 35-year-old added: “We used to have proper dance routines, they just do slut-drops now.”

Sarah’s comments didn’t go down too well with Fifth Harmony fans, who lined up to criticise the singer as the hashtag #SarahHardingIsOverParty began trending.

“So sad that it’s 2017 and we still have women slutshaming other women for what they wear,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Another shared several photos of outfits worn by iconic girl groups including Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls and Little Mix, writing: “All recent girlgroups wear the same types of outfits, are they slutty too? Or is it just Fifth Harmony?”

So sad that it’s 2017 and we still have women slutshaming other women for what they wear. #SarahHardingisOverParty — paige ⍗ (@jaureguiregreti) August 15, 2017

Sarah Harding just called fifth harmony slutty on CBB Bots and I’m pissed.. get out mate — mol (@yungjaureguiii) August 14, 2017

All recent girlgroups wear the same types of outfits, are they slutty too? Or is it just Fifth Harmony? #SarahHardingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/6vVzOf7V1n — paige ⍗ (@jaureguiregreti) August 15, 2017

can y’all believe that sarah harding from a gg called fifth harmony slutty? so fucking dumb to drag down other women. — mitch (@presidentlmj) August 14, 2017

Not only did Sarah Harding slut shame fifth Harmony she basically slut shamed little mix as well by saying all girlbands.. — N E L S O N (@InspiredByJesy) August 15, 2017

Others got personal, branding Sarah a hypocrite for kissing Chad in house last week despite having a boyfriend outside of the show.

“Sarah Harding from #CBB dissing Fifth Harmony for being sluts when she’s the one publicly cheating on her boyfriend?,” wrote one outraged viewer.

Another added: “something that does make you slutty is publicly cheating on your boyfriend to try and grasp some relevancy on a tv show.”

Sarah Harding from #CBB dissing Fifth Harmony for being sluts when she’s the one publicly cheating on her boyfriend? pic.twitter.com/coIOnAPaUH — Mandy Lutman (@LutMandy) August 14, 2017

something that does make you slutty is publicly cheating on your boyfriend to try and grasp some relevancy on a tv show — paige ⍗ (@jaureguiregreti) August 14, 2017

So what do you make of Sarah’s comments? Whatever your thoughts, at least we’ve got the perfect excuse to revisit both Girls Aloud and Fifth Harmony’s most recent hits, right?

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

More stories:

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share adorable honeymoon photos

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman gives fans an eyeful in tight white briefs