A third Sex and the City film has officially been cancelled.

Fans have been calling for a third film after Sex and the City 2 came out in 2010, and stars of the hit HBO series have repeatedly fuelled rumours of the film.

Back in January 2014, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie in the HBO hit series and subsequent films, told InStyle magazine that there was “one last chapter to tell.” Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson, who appeared in the first film, revealed in 2014 that a third movie “might be happening”.

However, it seems we’ll never see it as the film was cancelled by Warner Bros just weeks before production was due to begin this month.

On Thursday (September 28), Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra that any possibility of the third film is “over”, but refused to give any details on the cancellation.

She said: “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for the audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The Daily Mail then claimed that the movie was cancelled over Kim Cattrall’s “outrageous demands”. She allegedly told the film studio to produce other films she had in development or she wouldn’t return for Sex and the City 3. When the studio refused, Cattrall pulled out and the entire film was cancelled.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, confirmed the rumours were true in a tweet yesterday (September 29) morning. He wrote: “And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true. Period…”

However, Cattrall was quick to debunk the rumours, taking to Twitter to write: “Woke to a Mail Online sh*tstorm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film & that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Cattrall continued to tweet throughout the day, re-sharing a tweet that read: “Person: *applauds SATC for showing empowered women, in control of their own lives* Same person: *insults Kim Cattrall for not doing SATC3*”.

More stories:

Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown

Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park