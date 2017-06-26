Scarlett Moffat has hits back at critics who slammed her for buying her little sister RuPaul’s Drag Race-themed gifts for her birthday.

The TV presenter and former Gogglebox star helped little sister Ava celebrate her 11th birthday this weekend by buying her a fabulous collection of merchandise from the drag queen reality competition, later posting a snap of her younger sibling surrounded by her gifts, which included a life-size cardboard cutout of Ru himself.

“When you surprise your little sister on her 11th birthday with everything drag queen related including a life size @rupaulofficial,” Moffatt captioned the image.

Not everyone was impressed with the I’m a Celeb winner’s choice of presents, however, with some fans branding their drag queen theme inappropriate for children.

When you surprise your little sister on her 11th birthday with everything drag queen related 😂 including a life size @rupaulofficial !! #birthday #love #sister A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Hitting back at her critics in the comments, Scarlett wrote: “me and my parents watch an ep and fast forward any parts that aren’t child friendly!

“Why is this odd? I tell my little sister to be a fruit loop in a bowl full of cheerios! Why be like everyone else when you have family that support you and love you for you no matter what you like or dislike.

She added: “Have you ever been to a pantomime? I’m sorry but I really don’t understand why you have such a problem.”

Proving she’s unfazed by the criticism, the 26-year-old TV personality let the haters know that she’d be taking her sister to a Drag Race convention in New York.

“Also I’m taking her to New York to a Rupaul drag convention where these is a CHILD AREA – if it wasn’t meant for children why would there be an area specified for them”, she wrote.

“Let’s just all stay positive and embrace the fact everyone’s different and unique.”

Scarlett, we’re got four words for you and sis.

More stories:

Gay Pride activists shot with rubber bullets and kicked by Turkish police

Watch: What if gay couples were asked the same stupid questions as straight couples?