A New Jersey elementary school principal is suing his former school board, accusing them of firing him over his sexuality.

Timothy Hart was the principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Edison until his contract wasn’t renewed, New Now Next reports.

Court documents written by a school board member allegedly refer to Hart as a “brazen hussy” who “should be removed before he does something really weird.”

The school has reportedly denied the allegations and though his superintendent originally wanted to rehire him, a member of the school board convinced the majority of the board to vote against his contract renewal.

However, a letter provided by the school district to New Jersey Advance Media claims Hart’s contract wasn’t renewed because he reportedly failed to foster a “collaborative environment,” had a “lack of empathy” and had an “inability to communicate effectively.”

Hart, however, claims he only received positive performance reviews since he was hired by the district in 2004. He has since been hired as principal in the Livingston School District.

