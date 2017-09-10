Scientists have created software than can supposedly tell if you’re gay or not.

Researchers Michal Kosinski and Yilun Wang from Stanford University have worked out a way of discovering someone’s sexuality just by analysing their face.

Using a total of 35,326 pictures taken from dating websites, the images were loaded into their high-tech VGG-Face software.

It then used a model called “logistic regression” to guess people’s sexual orientation – and it turns out it actually worked pretty well.

Shockingly, the software was 91% correct at guessing a man’s sexuality based on just five photos.

While it was less accurate with women than it was with men, 91% is better than most of us are at guessing someone’s sexuality. We could use this next time we go to a bar, to be honest.

Who needs a gaydar anymore?

Researchers told The Economist that their main aim of the experiment was to warn people that one day privacy may soon be a thing of the past thanks to A.I.