Jake Shears is set play his first ever UK solo show next month.

The Scissor Sisters frontman, who scored his first solo hit in 2015 as a vocalist on Nervo’s ‘Other Boys’, which also featured Kylie Minogue and Nile Rodgers, will play his debut UK solo show at London’s Heaven on November 14.

The one-off show will see 39-year-old Jake showcasing songs from his upcoming debut solo album, due for release next year.

The ‘Laura’ singer, who presented longtime friend and collaborator Kylie Minogue with the Legend Award at the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar last week, last performed in London at Camden’s Roundhouse in 2012, as part of Scissor Sisters.

In a statement, he said: “We’ve got a lot to catch up on, friends. I got some stories to tell and pleasure to burn.”

Tickets for he show at London’s Heaven are set to go on sale at 9am on Thursday 19 October.

More stories:

Meet the naked ginger hunks of the Red Hot 2018 calendar

Chechnya gay purge victim goes public with horrifying details of alleged abuse