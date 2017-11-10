Former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has announced he’ll be joining the cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Shears and Pentatonix singer Kristin Maldonado will join the show in a limited run from January 8, 2018 to April 1, 2018.

The ‘Creep City’ singer will be playing Charlie Price as Maldonado plays Lauren, his love interest in the show.

The singer, who’s gearing up to release his first solo record early next year, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a promotional image of himself alongside the caption: “I’m coming to Broadway, baby.”

“Couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that I’m joining the cast of Kiny Boots from Jan 8th-April 1st!! Holy moly I’m excited. This is gonna be fun.”

Speaking about the announcement, Shears said: “I have been dreaming of doing Broadway, and my wish got answered tenfold.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about doing Kinky Boots on Broadway; it’s going to be delicious challenge! Believe it or not, they’re going to be the first stiletto I’ll ever have worn.”

He adds: “My feet are so big, I’ve never seen a pair that would actually fit me.”

