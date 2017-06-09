Scissor Sisters have unveiled their first new music in five years to mark the first anniversary of the Orlando Pulse massacre.

The fabulous foursome have teamed up with producer MNDR for uplifting new anthem ‘Swerlk’, which will raise money for LGBT community in Florida, where last year’s tragic shooting took place.

The attack at Pulse gay club by lone gunman Omar Mateen in the early hours of June 12 last year left 49 people dead and scores more injured.

100 percent of the proceeds from ‘Swerlk’ going toward the Contigo Fund ― a grassroots organisation set up after the Pulse massacre which is dedicated to supporting and empowering the LGBTQ and Latinx communities in the Central Florida area.

“The community that brought Scissor Sisters and MNDR to life experienced an incredible loss that we can’t allow to be forgotten,” Scissor Sisters said in a statement.

“SWERLK is our way to honor the people and culture that allowed us to escape and be ourselves.”

Listen to the track below:

More stories:

Harry Judd shows off his stripper moves in first trailer for ITV’s The Real Full Monty

Theresa May confirms new Conservative government will be propped up by anti-gay DUP