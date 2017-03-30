A man who went viral because of his kilted yoga sessions video has been targeted with homophobic hate mail.

Finlay Wilson, whose video has been viewed more than 50 million times already, received a threatening letter last week.

The offensive handwritten note wasn’t even delivered to the instructor – it was personally delivered to his doorstep. He immediately reported the letter to the police, who are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Finlay told journalist Paul English, as reported by the BBC: “I came out my flat at 6.30 in the morning to walk the dog and there was a handwritten letter in a sealed envelope on the front step addressed to ‘the gay boy at number 45’.

“It said threatening stuff like ‘you need to watch yourself’ and they said they’d been watching my videos online and that they want me to get out. I don’t really know anyone in the building. My friends have been saying they didn’t realise this sort of thing still happened in this day and age.”

“I was upset at first, but now I am furious, because someone’s aim is to intimidate me and terrorise me into leaving my home because of their own bigoted beliefs. The people who do this sort of thing need to know that their views are unacceptable and the majority of people won’t tolerate it.”

Police in Scotland revealed that they are investigating a “threatening and abusive incident” in connection with a letter being left outside an address in Dundee.

A Tayside Division spokesperson explained “Police Scotland does not tolerate hate crime in any form and everyone has the right to live safely and without fear.”

